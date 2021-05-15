Volunteers host Sandwich Day to raise funds for the West Peoria Fire Protection District

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, May 15, volunteers hosted a cookout for the first ‘Sandwich Day’ of the year at Haddad’s West Peoria Market.

The fundraiser supports the West Peoria Fire Protection District and is run by the West Peoria Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Workers at the market said the fundraiser has been going on for more than five years.

Sandwich Day started at 10 a.m. and sold out of food by 1 p.m. William Kemper, president of the West Peoria Volunteer Firefighters Association, said they sold 300 pork chops, 100 hot dogs, and 150 bratwursts.

“We were very busy today, even with the rain,” Kemper said. “We were worried this morning that we were going to end up not selling out or not selling enough chops, and we actually sold out earlier than ever.”

Kemper said this is one of many fundraisers the association holds.

“What it does is it raises funds for the association, and we buy equipment for the fire department,” Kemper said.

Sandwich Day will be held at Haddad’s West Peoria Market once a month until October 2021. The next Sandwich Day is Saturday, June 12.