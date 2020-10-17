Volunteers make PCAPS more beautiful

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local animal shelter is getting a facelift to its’ front sign thanks to some help of volunteers.

The Peoria Humane Society and Peoria County Animal Protection Service partnering with Keep Peoria Beautiful to landscape around the animal shelter’s new sign.

Volunteers from both organizations came out Saturday morning to lay rocks, plant shrubbery and give the new sign a more welcoming look. Kitty Yanko with the Peoria Humane Society said she’s thankful for the help they received from the volunteers.

“We’re thrilled to have a grand entrance to the Peoria Humane Society and PCAPS property,” Yanko said. “This goes above and beyond anything we could have done on our own and so when people arrive, they’re going see a beautiful sign, some beautiful plants and we are just thrilled. I think it will make things inviting for people once they enter the property.”

Volunteers also pulled weeds and cleared then property of debris. Yanko said she hopes the shelter and Keep Peoria Beautiful hope to partner in the future for other projects.

