Volunteers needed as State Parks reopen

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers are needed as Wildlife Prairie Park prepares for reopening.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the Illinois stay-at-home order through the end of May. However, this version is modified and will go into effect on May 1. It slowly opens more businesses, state parks, and requires the use of face masks when in public.

On May 1 and May 2, Wildlife Prairie Park needs volunteers to help maintain the park and get it ready for guests. To keep volunteers safe, the park will only allow groups to work with their live-in family members.

Projects will include mowing, maintaining the trails, gardening and landscaping, and general upkeep around lodging and camping areas. Those interested can sign up on the park’s website.

