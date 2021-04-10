Volunteers plant nearly 5,000 trees near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers with Ecology Action Center, ParkLands Foundation, and other organizations spent Friday afternoon planting thousands of trees at the Mohr Tract near Lexington.

“This land is actually owned by ParkLands Foundation, it’s part of our mission, which is to protect, preserve the environment along the Mackinaw River, in McLean and Woodford County,” said Douglas Kaufman-Dickson, with ParkLands Foundation.

The tree planting is part of Ecology Action Center’s tree core initiative, with a goal of planting 10,000 trees a year for the next 10 years.

“We’re planting, about 5,000 trees, native hardwood trees, which have a lot of benefits in terms of, wildlife habitat, carbon sequestration, air quality improvement, watershed protection, it’s just a win-win all the way around,” said Michael Brown, Executive Director for Ecology Action Center.

Volunteer Amy Woodrum said any opportunity to help our environment is critical.

“Our environment is in serious trouble, there’s an insect apocalypse, numbers of birds are declining, even ordinary birds like starlings and robins, their numbers are going down, so we all have a responsibility to get out and do something for the environment,” said Woodrum.

Kaufman-Dickson said this event was different thanks to the help of volunteers.

“Normally a planting like this, ParkLands would do with contractors, we’d have a couple people come out, we’d pay them to plant trees, because of the involvement of the Ecology Action Center, we’re bringing out community members, we’re bringing hundreds of people out here potentially over the weekend, to be involved in this, to see the land, and to be apart of bringing these trees into this property,” said Kaufman-Dickson.

Ecology Action Center plans to work with many different organizations to continue planting trees, and preserving the environment in McLean County.