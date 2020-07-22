Vote by mail applications will be sent out next month

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — People can expect a vote by mail application in their mailbox next month.

55,000 applications will be sent out in Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said it’ll cost the department $26,000.

“This is something that’s never been done before. So yeah, it’s a major work project for us and a major investment of labor as well,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman said the most to vote by mail in the county was less than 3,000.

He said sending out the applications is a huge undertaking, and there’s no saying how many will request a vote by mail ballot.

“We’ll be prepared if 55,000 want to vote by mail. We will make sure that everybody’s voice is heard,” said Ackerman.

People who voted within the last three years will be sent an application.

Vote by mail applications can be submitted up until a week before the election.

