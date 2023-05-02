PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria needs your help picking their next community project from three finalists.

The organization’s mission is to physically build the Peoria area into a better place and leave a legacy for future generations. This year’s three finalists are Christian Center baseball dugout upgrades, Crittenton Centers’ community walking trail upgrades and enrichment, and building an outdoor classroom at Peoria Zoo.

“These three projects were feasible with our timeline and budget for construction, and felt served a large population,” said Build Peoria board member Jaymee Barra.

The Christian Center project would replace four dugouts on two fields. More than 2,300 children participate in sports at the Christian Center in the summer.

The Crittenton Centers’ project would revitalize the existing public walking trail by building learning, exercise and activity stations along the trail.

The Peoria Zoo project would build an outdoor classroom with outdoor furniture, colorful sun shades and a sound system. The classroom could be used for school field trips, parties, retreats and zoo camps.

“They’re also all accessible to any member of the public, and we want to serve as many people in the community as possible, and those three projects allow us to do that,” said Build Peoria board member Jaymee Barra.

Each year, Build Peoria constructs a new project to beautify the city. Past projects include Market 309 at Peoria Grown, POTENT Gratitude Park, Duryea Dog Park and Donovan Park Sculpture Garden.

“Anytime we hear about one of the organizations we’ve helped or see one of the places we physically built, it’s really cool think about that legacy and how we’re leaving it for future generations,” said Barra.

Build Peoria is hosting a fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Olympia Bar and Grill on Saturday, May 13 to meet the finalists and raise money for the project. Donations will also get extra votes.

To vote for the next project, click here.