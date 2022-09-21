PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County residents are invited to vote for the flag design they feel best represents the county.

Peoria County Board members said neighbors have until Oct. 2 to vote on three finalists in its flag design contest.

To cast your vote online, click here. Those without access to the internet can vote in person at several locations, which are listed below:

Peoria Public Libraries

Lillie M. Evans Library (Princeville)

Chillicothe Public Library

Alpha Park Public Library (Bartonville)

Dunlap Public Library

Peoria Heights Public Library

Brimfield Public Library

Peoria County Courthouse

Three finalists were selected from 41 designs submitted by local community members. Each of the designs was also reviewed by members of the North American Vexillological Association, an international flag design enthusiast group.

The winning flag design will be revealed Oct. 22 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. More information on the contest can be found by clicking here.