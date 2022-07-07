BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo welcomed a new resident, and public voting between the top three names for the baby mulefoot hog is open until the end of July.

A litter of mulefoot hogs was born at Coop’s Mound Mulefoots in Carlinville, IL, earlier this summer.

Mulefoot hogs are rare — as of 2006, there were only roughly 200 purebred mulefoot hogs in existence. One male from the litter has made his new home at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo.

Since the male’s move-in date on July 5, the zoo has accepted name suggestions on its Facebook page. The staff has narrowed down the suggestions to their top three choices: Cricket, Morty, or Rupert.

You can vote for your favorite name between now and July 31, either online or in-person at the Miller Park Zootique.

The soon-to-be-named male mulefoot hog will make his debut at Miller Park Zoo in August.