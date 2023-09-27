PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New voter registration cards will be going out to all registered voters in Peoria County, according to the Peoria County Election Commission.

The commission said the new cards will go into the mail beginning Thursday, Sept. 28.

“This mailing is required under the National Voter Registration Act and helps us to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter registration records,” said Elizabeth Gannon, the commission’s executive director.

She asked all voters to look over the information and report any incorrect information. The cards contain district information along with Polling Place information.

“A handful of polling places have changed, so be sure to check in the upper left-hand corner of your new voter registration card,” Gannon said.

The cards are not required in order to vote; rather, they are strictly for informational purposes.

Anytime you move or change your name, you must re-register to vote. Failure to do so may impact your right to vote. If a registration card is sent to a home and not returned, the commission will assume a person lives there. If that’s not the case, then return the case to the commission office.

Additionally, some polling places have changed. Here’s a list:

Precinct PE06 has been moved from Sovereign Grace Missionary Baptist Church to Elise Ford Allen Academy (Roosevelt School), located at 1704 W Aiken Ave.

Precincts LI07 and LI10 have been moved from Alpha Park Public Library to Trinity Presbyterian Church, located at 4400 S Airport Rd.

Precincts LI01 and LI04 have been moved from Resurrection Presbyterian Church along with Precinct LI06 from Alpha Park Public Library to International Union of Operating Engineers, located at 6408 W Plank Rd.

Precincts LI09 and LI11 have been moved from Coyote Creek Golf Course to Living Hope Community Church, located at 6116 W Lancaster Rd.

Anyone with questions can contact the Peoria County Election Commission at (309) 324-2300.