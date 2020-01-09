Voter registration cards multiplied; Tazewell County Clerk’s Office explains mistake

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, N.C. A new report says the nation’s elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in everything from manufacturing voting systems to maintaining voter registration databases (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

PEKIN, Ill. — A small batch of voter registration cards were multiplied and mailed out on accident, the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office said.

Some residents received multiple copies of their voter registration cards rather than just one. The mistake is affecting a limited number of people serviced by the Delavan, Hopedale, and Goodfield post offices. Not all registered voters of these areas are affected.

The mistake occurred as a result of a printer glitch that multiplied a small batch of Voter Registration Cards, county clerk John Ackerman said.

“I apologize for this mistake and for the inconvenience to the citizens and waste of resources,” Ackerman said. “Following our review of the process, I know this was not the result of a failure by my staff but rather a simple equipment malfunction.”

As this glitch occurred amongst the printing of over 92,000 cards, Ackerman said it was impossible to observe and identify the mistake before mailing out the cards to the public. It came to the attention of the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office Monday morning as residents began calling and questioning why this occurred. The problem was then backtracked to a printer glitch involving a small limited batch of cards.

“While I am disappointed by the waste that resulted from this printer glitch, I am still proud to report a savings overall in the cost of this mailing,” Ackerman said. “I wish we could have recognized the full savings and I do apologize that was not possible as a result of this printer glitch.”

Initially, the clerk’s office had reported a savings of over $6,000 with this printing of voter registration cards when compared to previous years. However, as a result of this mistake, the office adjusted that savings to over $4,800.

Meanwhile, Ackerman said the Tazewell County Clerk’s Election Division will hold Election Judge Training Classes for the 2020 primary and general elections beginning Tuesday.

The classes will be held at 10 a.m., at 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. at the Tazewell County Emergency Management Building.

Thirteen separate classes will be held over six days this month. Each session will be limited to 100 election judges and each class should last about an hour and a half. The classes give members of the election process the necessary information to guarantee a successful election. All Tazewell County election judges are required to participate in a training class.

The Tazewell County Clerk’s Office is continuing to look for new election judges.

Those interested in serving as an election judge still have time to register for the upcoming training classes later in January.