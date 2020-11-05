Voter turnout across Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite a record number of voters nationally, county clerks in Central Illinois said voter turnout was about the same if not lower than the 2016 election.

About 71 percent of registered voters in Peoria County turned out this election. About 31 percent made it to the polls early. 35 percent voted on Election Day and 34 percent opted to mail in their ballot.

In Tazewell County, almost 69,000 ballots were cast. That’s about a 75 percent voter turnout.

21 percent of those voters voted by mail and 26 percent voted early. 53 percent voted on Election Day.

Bloomington saw a voting turnout of 70 percent. 39 percent of those voters voted early. 31 percent voted by mail and 30 percent voted on Election Day.

Lastly, in Woodford County, about 78 percent of registered voters voted this year. 62 percent voted on Election Day. About 20 percent voted early, and so far about 18 percent voted by mail.

The mail-in ballots are still being counted and the numbers are not official. Election offices have 14 days after the election to canvass all mail-in ballots.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected