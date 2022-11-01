PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local buses will be offering free rides twice next week, so that voters can get to the polls without worry on Election Day and veterans can be recognized for their service on Veterans Day.

The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD), including CityLink, CityLift, and CountyLink announced Tuesday that all rides will be free on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and that veterans will ride free on Friday, Nov. 11.

“We are pleased to offer free rides to the passengers of all our services for Election Day this year. The intention with this free ride opportunity is to eliminate the barrier of finding transportation to and from polling locations,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “We are also planning to continue offering free rides to veterans on Veterans Day for the tenth year in a row.”

On any other day, veterans can use CityLink for half-fare using a veterans half-fare identification card. Veterans are encouraged to visit the Special Services office in the Transit Center to apply for a card.

For questions regarding CityLink, CityLift or CountyLink services, please call 676-4040 or visit their website.