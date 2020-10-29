Voters concerned ballots won’t be counted, election leaders say every vote counts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois voters are expressing their worries regarding uncounted ballots.

Peoria County election leaders said this year early voting is strong and mail-in ballots are coming in at a historical rate. Thomas Bride, Executive Director with the Peoria County Election Commission said they have received more than 25,000 mail-in ballots.

People are conforming to the new voting-style because of the pandemic, but some voters worry it will impact their voice.

“A persons individual votes may or may not count,” Bob Miller of Dunalp said.

One voter posted concerns on Facebook. In the post, was a letter from the Peoria County Election Commission. The letter shows the voter has been challenged because the signature on the ballot does not match the signature on file.

Voters who have been challenged have until November 17 to appeal. This caused one voter who wished to remain anonymous to question whether the vote counts.

“We’re just about one percent of the people’s ballot are being challenged, but most of the vast majority are being cured pretty quickly,” Bride said.

Bride said every vote counts and nothing is official until two weeks after the election. He is encouraging voters not to be deterred.

