Voters head to the polls among COVID-19 concerns, election judges take extra precautions at precincts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Among COVID-19 concerns, several states postponed their primary elections scheduled for Tuesday and the coming weeks. In Illinois elections went on as planned, and voters took to the polls to make their voice heard.

“Things have been a little slow, usually we have them stacked out the door early in the morning and it’s just kind of been dribbling in,” said Tazewell County election judge Pam Jones.

Precautions were taken to keep voters and election judges safe.

“We have our wipes out, and we go around and we check all the different booths and we wipe them down and the pens,” said Jones.

Even with the cleaning and sanitizing supplies, local election commissions needed more judges.

“I signed up yesterday because I saw that they were needing more people and I was home since my college is online now,” said college student Lexy Buckley who signed up to be an election judge after hearing about the shortage.

Many judges were in high-risk demographics and canceled over health concerns.

“A lot of my family members said that I probably should have backed out, but once you sign in, you feel obligated,” said Jones.

At the polls, voters still came out to cast their ballot.

“I figured that we’d stay our distance and I knew that they’d be well staffed here,” said Peoria voter Charles Killen.

Killen is working from home and planned to avoid crowds on election day.

“I waited until I thought other people would be at work and then I could come over here before, instead of before work, at lunch, or after work, kind of in the middle,” said Killen.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.