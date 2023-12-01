PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Voting has begun for Neighborhood House’s first-ever 12-Days to Fundraise Ugly Sweater Contest on Friday.

According to Julie Bonar from the Neighborhood House, community members have made or purchased an ugly sweater to submit for people to vote on.

People can now vote for their favorite ugly sweater. Each vote costs $1. All the money raised goes towards Neighborhood House’s holiday programs.

The programs that will be funded include coat giveaways, meals for seniors and the Santa for Seniors event.

WMBD’s Morning Crew also put together a Sweater that you can vote on:

Those interested can vote for the morning crew’s ugly sweater here.

According to the fundraiser’s website, voting will last until Dec. 14.