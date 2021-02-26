Voting has started for second annual Makers Madness contest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Voting is underway to decide what the coolest product made in Illinois is.

The second annual Makers Madness contest is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and is being presented by Comcast Business.

The tournament is bracket-style and lets voters decide which product is the “coolest thing made in Illinois”.

For the first round, voters can choose between 311 products from all over the state, and the top 16 products will advance to the next round.

President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Mark Denzler said the contest is about celebrating the achievements of local manufacturers.

“The wide variety of products nominated from across Illinois is a testament to the creativity, ingenuity, and innovation of our state’s manufacturing sector. The men and women working on factory floors drive our economy, and they deserve our recognition and gratitude every day. This contest is about celebrating their achievements,” Denzler said.

Voting for this round will end Sunday, Feb. 28. The final winner will be announced and awarded on March 24.

Local nominees include BEER NUTS Original Peanuts from Bloomington and Rivian R1S Electric SUV from Normal. Last year’s winner was Caterpillar’s 797F Large Mining Truck

You can find a full list of products and a link to vote here.