VOTING RESUMES: Early voting continues in Bloomington after ballot glitch

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Voting continues Monday in the City of Bloomington days after an issue with ballots last week.

Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell said the ballots originally left out two circuit court judge retention questions. Now, the commission is working on a plan for about 9,500 voters who already cast or sent in their ballots. One plan includes a supplemental ballot sent to voters with an explanation for why they’re receiving it.

Mitchell said regardless of what plan is decided, the commission is working to notify voters and will fix the problem.

“My goal is to make sure every voter has the opportunity to vote a full ballot. Whether they get the full correct ballot or if there’s some kind of supplemental ballot that contains the judicial retention question. All voters will be allowed to do that,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the commission is waiting on legal and judicial approval of plans.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected