Voting update: Tazewell County seeing ballots being returned without postage

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2020 election is 35 days away and if you are voting by mail this year, it may be worth checking if your county requires you to pay for postage, and pay the right amount.

Stamps for main-in ballots cost 55 cents in Woodford County and 70 cents in McLean County. Peoria County has prepaid postage.

John Ackerman said the average cost fora ballot returns stamp in Illinois is about $1.40, and some voters may not realize Tazewell County does not provide stamps.

“Some counties have chosen to put pre-paid postages and other counties have chosen not too. In Tazewell County, we don’t,” he said. “Residents may put more than one ballot in there and if we weighed the ballot and did prepaid postage for one, and they put multiples, their postage wouldn’t go through.”

Ackerman said ballots came back with no postage. But under the new rules for this election only, the post office is cannot reject the ballots. Instead, they have to charge the county for the difference.

Mail in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, election day.

