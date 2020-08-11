W.E. Sullivan’s temporarily closed for cleaning, COVID testing

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After learning of an employee’s possible COVID-19 exposure, W.E. Sullivan’s Irish Pub and Fare decided to close their doors to the public temporarily.

In a post on Facebook, pub managers said the employee had not worked since Tuesday, Aug. 4. They told the employee to inform them immediately of the possible exposure.

Managers said with the spike of cases in the area, and they won’t be reopening until all employee COVID-19 test results come back negative and the facility has been cleaned thoroughly.

Managers said they expect to reopen by the end of the week. The pub is located at 4538 N. Prospect Road.

