PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– W. Glen Avenue will be open between N. Sheridan Road and Knoxville Avenue by the end of the day Friday.

According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the Glen Avenue Reconstruction Project began last summer.

The road and sidewalk were in need of repairs in addition to new storm sewers, new curbs and gutters.

With the reconstruction, the jurisdictional transfer of the roadway will now belong to the City of Peoria instead of Peoria County.