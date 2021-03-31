Waggin’ Tails Resort hosts Easter egg hunt for furry friends

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Waggin’ Tails Resort in Peoria hosted an Easter egg hunt exclusively for furry friends.

On Tuesday, March 31, all boarding and daycare dogs had the opportunity to run around a playpen full of Easter eggs and homemade dog treats. The treats were bunny-shaped and made from yogurt, blueberry, strawberry and banana.

Manager Janay Shepherd said the business was able to stay open throughout the pandemic because it was deemed essential. However, they did see a drastic decline in the number of dogs coming in over the past year.

Shepherd said this month, things have picked up. This is because of spring break, the Easter holiday and the loosening of COVID-19 mitigations.

Shepherd said the business loves to throw events for the dogs, because they want to treat them the same way children would be treated at daycare.

“So dogs are like family and we want to treat them like that as if they were all our own,” Shepherd said. “So we love to do these fun events for them because you’d do the same for your kids.”