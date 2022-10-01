PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds gathered at the Peoria Riverfront Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Participants had the option to walk a 1.8-mile track or a shorter 1.3-mile track in honor of those fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

Those who came out were given artificial flowers for participation in the event with each color representing something else.

Purple signified those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease, while Orange flowers were given to anyone showing support.

Those holding a yellow flower were currently caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease and the only blue flower was given to the participant diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Amber Bowcott put this year’s walk together. Bowcott said she was hoping to raise money for the cause while bringing people together who may be able to connect with one another and share their experiences.

“I’ve been a part of the walk for seven years and I’ve been on the plan planning committee for five of those years. And so this is just the extra step so that I can make that bigger impact to honor my grandfather,” said Bowcott.

