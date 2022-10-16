PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday.

This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk.

Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters.

Funds raised from Walk For Wishes go toward granting the wishes of children with life threatening illnesses. Coordinators said, so far, Peoria has raised more than $17,000 for the cause.

Janet Bantz Glavin , Senior Community Engagement manager, said it’s inspiring to have raised so much money.

“Our Wish alumni families have been apart of raising those funds,” Bantz Glavin said. “Which means a lot to us in terms of them recognizing that lasting impact that a wish can have. As well as just people who understand the power that wishes bring to children.”

Make-A-Wish Illinois is looking for local volunteers to deliver wishes to children. For information on how to sign-up visit www.wish.org/illinois.