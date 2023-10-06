PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Walk for Wishes hosted by Make-A-Wish Illinois is returning to Peoria for the second year.

It’s going to be “a fun and family-friendly morning to make wishes come true for local children.”

Janet Bantz Glavin, Senior Community Engagement Manager at Make-A-Wish Illinois joined us on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois to tell us more about the upcoming event granting wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Walkers are needed for the event on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Donovan Park. Registration is free at wishwalk.org or on-site at 11 a.m. The ceremony followed by the walk begins at noon. Costumes are encouraged!

WMBD/WYZZ morning anchors Kyreon Lee and Sheridan Hurtig will be the emcees of the event.