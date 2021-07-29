Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available at McLean County Fair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) will be offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at the McLean County Fair.

No appointment is necessary, and all three vaccine types will be available on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers of the fair are also offering incentives for those who have not received the vaccination yet.

Fairgoers who get the vaccine at the MCHD fairground clinic can take their vaccination card to the fair office and choose from one of the following incentives:

2 free tickets for any grandstand event during the fair (additional fair admission may apply if attending a grandstand event on a different night than the vaccine)

2 carnival ride arm bands

Fair manager Mike Swartz said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the McLean County Health Department to help make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible, reduce the risk of spreading this virus, and keep our community healthy.”

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine only and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with an I.D.

For a list of all MCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinics, visit this link.