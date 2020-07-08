Walk MS Peoria takes the virtual route to reduce COVID-19 spread

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, the walk will take place remotely this year due to concerns about public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Illinois chapter of the organization is encouraging participants to follow social distancing protocols and use their resources to fundraise for MS.

“We are taking proactive steps to protect people affected by MS, our event participants, and the broader MS community,” a statement from the chapter read. “While our Walk MS experience may look different this year, our mission does not. And as we face this time of uncertainty, we are providing resources and working hard to develop new ways to support people with MS and their families.”

Even though there aren’t any scheduled walks happening, the organization reminded participants that they can set up their own walks. They listed some ideas on how participants can still make a difference:

• Fundraise – Take advantage of the online Fundraising Center to let people know you’re participating virtually in Walk MS or start a Facebook Fundraiser to let everyone know why this mission still matters to you. You’ll still have access to all the great tools and resources you’ve come to know and love.

• Build Your Team – Challenge your friends and family to join you – virtually, of course! People with MS are counting on us to do whatever it takes. • Celebrate Your Walk, Your Way – Whether it’s on a home treadmill or a walk around the block with your dog, on your site’s Walk MS date (or whenever it’s convenient for you) put on your orange or Walk MS finest and show us how you’re celebrating by using #VirtualWalkMS on social media to share photos and more.

• Call, text or FaceTime a person affected by MS in your life. Create a safe opportunity for connection. After all, we’re all in this together!

The organization’s COVID-19 resource page provides FAQs and information for people living with MS during this pandemic. Their website also has MS navigators, who are professionals that can connect people affected by MS to information, resources, and support needed to move their lives forward.

