Join Easterseals of Central Illinois on Saturday, April 15th at 8:00 AM for their Walk, Run, & Rally Event. They will be meeting in two locations; the Levee District in East Peoria and Tipton Park in Bloomington. You can also enjoy the superhero-themed post-race party afterward.



Register now at eastersealsci.com



