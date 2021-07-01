Walk the plank and hoist the jib at this year’s Canton Main Street Kid’s Fest

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Main Street Kid’s Fest will take place on July 10 with the theme Pirates & Mermaids, Adventures at Sea.

The Kids Fest will take place at downtown Jones Park from 9 a.m. until noon on that Saturday. Festival officials encourage kids to arrive dressed as a pirate or mermaid and enjoy free games and activities.

Local businesses will sponsor the various games and activities, including, dolphin ring toss, clothespin mermaids, walk the plank, message in a bottle necklaces, hunt for hidden treasure, pirate painting in Japanese, rock painting, photo booths, and more.

More information can be found at the Canton Main Street Facebook page.