Walk the plank and hoist the jib at this year’s Canton Main Street Kid’s Fest

Local News

by: Brandon Raglow

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Main Street Kid’s Fest will take place on July 10 with the theme Pirates & Mermaids, Adventures at Sea.

The Kids Fest will take place at downtown Jones Park from 9 a.m. until noon on that Saturday. Festival officials encourage kids to arrive dressed as a pirate or mermaid and enjoy free games and activities.

Local businesses will sponsor the various games and activities, including, dolphin ring toss, clothespin mermaids, walk the plank, message in a bottle necklaces, hunt for hidden treasure, pirate painting in Japanese, rock painting, photo booths, and more.

More information can be found at the Canton Main Street Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News