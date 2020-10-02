Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues to raise awareness, support despite COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians are joining The Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend.

The annual Alzheimer’s Association event is virtual this year due to COVID-19, but it’s not stopping the organization’s work or the support from volunteers.

Joe Dulin said he walks in honor of his father who was diagnosed in his early 50s. Dulin said the virtual event is still raising awareness and inspiring hope for a cure.

“It’s so important for us to get out and continue to raise money, continue to raise awareness for the disease, and just make people aware that Alzheimer’s is such a devastating disease that has such giant impacts on so many families across the country,” said Dulin.

A virtual event also means family and friends from across the country can join in and show their support.

“Words can’t really describe exactly how meaningful it is to me, but it gives more people the opportunity to show how important this cause is and how important it is to find a cure one day,” said Dulin.

