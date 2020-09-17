Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Twin Cities going virtual

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an annual event that usually brings hundreds of people together to raise awareness about this disease, but this year it will look a bit different due to the pandemic.

Laura Kraynak, who volunteers with the Alzheimers Association in Bloomington, said this event not only raises funds for the organization but also raises awareness and gives hope to those struggling with the disease.

She said this is too important of an event to cancel and is instead encouraging people to walk on their own, whether it be on a trail, through the neighborhood, or on a treadmill.

“We just wanted people to know that we’re not stopping our fight and we’re not stopping our education and awareness, and it’s so important for us to come together, it’s just different this year,” said Kraynak.

Participants can still stay connected this year through the event’s mobile app where you can track your steps and follow a virtual walk path.

“We just want everyone to know that we’re there for each other, we’re still continuing the fight to end Alzheimer’s and now more than ever it’s important to us to spread our message and to raise those funds,” said Kraynak.

The event is this Saturday, Sept. 19. The opening ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. while the walk itself starts at 10 a.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected