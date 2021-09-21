Walk up job fair hoped to fill more than 1,800 openings in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There are more than 1,800 jobs are up for grabs in Bloomington-Normal.

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce hosted a walkup job fair Tuesday to put prospective employers in touch with those seeking to go back to work.

Hosted at Eastland Mall, the event featured more than 60 businesses, municipal governments, and other facets of the working economy, with almost every field of work represented.

Interested applicants could ask questions, hand out their resumes, and in some cases, get hired on the spot.

CEO of the Chamber Charlie Moore said he hears everyday businesses need help, and said it’s the Chamber’s job to support area businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity for people that are looking for a career change opportunity, a stay-at-home parent who’s going back to work, a student who’s come back to town; lots of opportunities, full-time and part-time available through this career fair,” Moore said.

Moore said they plan on hosting other events in the future.