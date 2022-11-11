BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ordinary wall in a Bloomington craft brewery was transformed Friday afternoon into a place of rememberance.

Veterans from all branches gathered at Casper Brewing to see the unveiling of the Fallen Hero Wall of Honor. It was a partnership between the brewery and America’s Gold Star Families.

Nine fallen soldiers from the area were honored in a brief ceremony at the brewery in front of their families and veterans from the VFW and American Legion. Their pictures now adorn a wall in the brewery as a way for people having a beer to remember the price of America’s freedom.

America’s Gold Star Families is a non-profit that provides honor, hope and healing to anyone dealing with a military loss.

Frances Maddox, a Gold Star mom and board member of the America’s Gold Star Advisory Council said heroes like her son, Sgt Anthony Maddox are never forgotten.

“My son won’t be forgotten and that means a lot. We always want to ensure that our heroes are remembered and this is just a wonderful tribute to have that remembrance as well as the honor,” Maddox said.

Maddox said she and her husband joined the group after tragically losing her son overseas in 2013.

“Our veteran community and Gold Star community come together, there’s a lot of healing. Just as much as we have hurt, they’ve seen things, they’ve lost their brothers as well and it’s an opportunity for healing as well as a tribute of remembrance,” Maddox said.

America’s Gold Star Families will erect Fallen Hero Trees of Honor for the holidays in three central Illinois cities. They include Bloomington at CIRA, Peoria at the Riverfront Museum and Decatur at the civic center.