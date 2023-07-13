EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois community is invited to spend this weekend honoring the 58,281 American soldiers who died during the course of the Vietnam War.

In addition to the wall, which lists out all of the names of those soldiers, there are also tents with further information about the war and a database which gives information about the individual soldiers. For local Vietnam War veterans such as Charles Sinn, it serves as a way to honor those he fought with.

“I served with many of these men whose names are on the wall, and I was blessed that I came home alive, but they gave their all, we owe them a debt that we can’t pay,” Sinn said.

Event organizers such as master of ceremonies Dan Harrod said that there’s something for everyone to gain from visiting the wall.

“Everyone who knows about or was involved in the Vietnam War, will take away something different but it’s important to come and to touch the names on the wall of those that we miss,” Harrod said.

Eureka was chosen specifically for the placement of the wall, and was the only city in Illinois to receive it. For event co-chair Laura Siscoe, the event showcases the quality of people that live in Eureka.

“It’s a very close-knit community, the fact that we put out the plea for volunteers and had over 200 people volunteer to fill over 400 volunteer slots, shows you what this community is all about, it’s about bringing people together to celebrate,” Siscoe said.

The event runs until Sunday, and is open every hour of the day, as some people visit during odd hours in order to have quiet time with loved ones. If interested in learning more about the event, click here.