Walmart Supercenter in Lincoln temporarily closed for cleaning

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Walmart announced its Lincoln Supercenter location at 825 Malerich Dr. will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

The closure will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team said third-party cleaning crews are coming in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

They said the building will stay closed through Thursday, May 6 to give employees time to restock shelves and prep the store for its reopening at 7 a.m. Friday, May 7.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the team said. “When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”