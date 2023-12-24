PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Walter Brothers Harley Davidson in Peoria held its annual Christmas Eve customer appreciation party Sunday afternoon.

Walter Brothers Harley Davidson has hosted the holiday party for more than half a century.

They provided customers with homemade vegetable soup, chili, lemonade and beer.

Tiffany Rogers is an accountant with Harley Davidson and said it’s all about being able thank the community for their support.

“Year after year and seeing the same people and I’m usually in an office so this is the one day that I’m really out and about and get to see everybody so it’s kind of like having that family reunion and getting to see everybody,” said Rogers.

Sunday was the last day to drop off any gifts for their Toys For Tots fundraiser. Rogers said they collected more than 2,000 gifts since Thanksgiving.