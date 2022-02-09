CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — The day of love is coming up and for some this can mean a romantic dinner out, sweets, and maybe some roses, but there is much more to look out for in Central Illinois.

This Valentine’s Day, couples can say “I love you” by making something together.

At Generations Candle in Peoria Heights, Owner Susan Zobrist said customers are the creators. The business has a scent wall with more than 80 scents of different candles customers can choose from.

“You start pouring oils into your jigger here, stir them together, smell then see what you want a little bit more of and see what you want a little less of,” said Zobrist.

Zobrist said sharing memories like these mean much more than the gift itself.

“We offer a really unique experience, so we thought, why not offer that in a different way for Valentine’s Day? Each couple gets two 8 oz. candles, their choice of vessel, a sweet treat, and a polaroid photo,” said Zobrist.

Valentine’s date night begins Friday, Feb. 11, and continues Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14. Sign-ups are required to secure a time slot.

Zobrist said they will be doing a random drawing and the name gets pulled will get their Valentine’s package for free.

Not into candles? The executive director of the Washington Park District, Brian Tibbs, said this special gift is helping the environment.

“We have seven different tree varieties that we have selected, and you can choose the tree, and we can get it planted,” said Tibbs.

The Washington Park District is offering a gift that keeps on giving and growing.

“We just thought it would be a fun way to get a gift for someone that is hard to buy for and just commemorate a special event or occasion that means something to them,” said Tibbs.

Tibbs said the district’s goal is to plant 200 trees by the Bicentennial celebration of 2025.

Planting of the trees begins in March and each purchase comes with a stone with a personalized plaque.

Those looking for more information can contact Brian Tibbs at btibbs@washingtonparkdistrict.com