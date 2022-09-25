PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.

He also had two local 49’s for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, and domestic battery.

Alexander-Perry’s charges are as follows:

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Aggravated use of a weapon

No FOID

Domestic battery

Aggravated assault with a firearm

The above-mentioned warrants

Officers were conducting covert surveillance Saturday, looking for Alexander-Perry. Police said he was wanted in connection to a crime that happened earlier in the day, in which they accused him of using a firearm to threaten a victim.

Just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop near the Buffalo Wild Wings on W. American Prairie Drive. Alexander-Perry was a passenger in the vehicle they were stopping.

Police said he tried to flee the scene on foot, but he was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle and a successful taser deployment from an officer.

A Glock 27 handgun was recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle where Alexander-Perry was seated. Police said the weapon was loaded with 18 rounds and was stolen out of Indianapolis, IN.

Those with any information regarding this incident or any violent crime are encouraged to contact Peoria

Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.