STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A man wanted in connection to a 2021 murder was taken into custody in Streator on Wednesday.

According to a LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office news release, 43-year-old Rodolfo Madrigal was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force near Sterling and Livingston Streets.

Madrigal was wanted by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office for alleged connection to a January 2021 murder. He was wanted for both first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after an investigation in Montgomery, a village in southern Kane County.

He is currently being held in the LaSalle County Jail.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.