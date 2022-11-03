PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation by Peoria Police has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Peoria man Eugene Qualls III.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division located a vehicle that was associated with Qualls, who was a wanted subject. His car was located in the 2000 block of N. Knoxville.

When Qualls pulled into a parking lot, police approaching him and took him into custody.

Qualls was arrested for aggravated battery, mob action, and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.