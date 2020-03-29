WANTED: Peoria Police search for male suspect, considered armed and dangerous

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for a male who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

At around 7 a.m. Sunday morning police were called to the 2100 block of N Underhill for reports of a man shooting a gun at a house. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female victim who had been pistol-whipped by the suspect, 25-year-old Dolmokio R Eckwood Jr.

Police said Eckwood fled he scene prior to police arrival.

Eckwood is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Outlander with plates BX5978.

Eckwood went back to the house at around 8:40 a.m., attempting to kick the door in. He fled the area before police could arrive again.

The victim told police Eckwood called her and said he intended to kill her and them himself.

Eckwood is described as a black male, 5’09” tall, 230 lbs, brown eyes, and bald.

If you have any information regarding Eckwood’s location, please call 9-1-1 and report it immediately. Police are warning the public to not approach Eckwood as he is considered armed and dangerous. Eckwood has a history of violent behavior and is known to be armed.