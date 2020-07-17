Wanted South Carolina man arrested in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Target Offender Unit worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate an Individual wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
42-year-old Francisco Maldanado-Molina was located and arrested at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of S Westmoreland. He was arrested on a no bond warrant out of South Carolina for 2 counts of Murder.
Maldanado-Molina was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and money laundering.
Maldanado-Molina is currently in the Peoria County jail awaiting extradition to Spartanburg, South Carolina.
