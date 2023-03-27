CREVE COUER, Ill. (WMBD)– War Room Ministries’ War Chest is helping the local community by distributing free personal hygiene products.

Ranging from shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, feminine products and deodorant, anyone in the Tazewell County area who struggles to obtain personal hygiene products can seek help from the War Chest.

Anita Sorrells and her husband first started War Chest Personal Hygiene as a way to help the community.

“We really didn’t want to reinvent the wheel, so we decided this is kind of our niche,” said Sorrells.

The War Chest distributes hygiene products every third Saturday in Pekin and every fourth Saturday in Creve Couer.