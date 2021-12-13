Warehouse District bar closing hours, school bus stop-arm camera program to be reviewed by Peoria City Council

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council will meet for one of the final times this year

The agenda includes an ordinance that could change closing hours for future bars in the Warehouse District and a potential crackdown on school bus stop arm violators.

Under current zoning rules, bars in Peoria’s Warehouse District can stay open until 4 A.M.

“When the Warehouse District was initially created, there were not very many residential units at that time,” said Michael Toren, assistant Peoria city attorney.

When Peoria City Council meets Tuesday, they will be presented with an ordinance that would only allow future bars to stay open until 1 A.M.

“With more residential units coming into the area, there’s a desire to prevent additional 4 A.M. bars from operating there, potentially disturbing residents and kind of upending the residential nature of that area as it’s continuing to progress,” Toren said.

Toren said Status Nightclub is the only Warehouse District bar that closes at 4 A.M., and it would still be allowed to operate under those hours due to the change only impacting future licenses.

Also going to council on Tuesday is the first reading of a stop-arm camera program for Peoria Public Schools.

According to Toren, District 150 is planning to place cameras and sensors on buses to capture images of vehicles illegally passing school buses.

“When it detects that vehicle illegally passing, it takes a picture of the license plate and the vehicle, and then it will refer it for a violation,” Toren said.

If the stop-arm camera ordinance is passed, the city would implement a program to issue fines and penalties.

“The prosecution will entail reviewing the photograph, ensuring it depicts a violation. If it does depict a violation there will be a penalty assessed of $300 for a first violation and $1,000 per violation for each second subsequent offense after that,” Toren said.

The stop-arm camera program will not be voted on until at least January 10th.