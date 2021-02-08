Warming centers established in Peoria as temperatures drop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With bitter cold temperatures sticking around, officials in Peoria have established warming centers throughout the city.

One warming center location is the Peoria Police Department lobby, located at 600 SW Adams Street.

Peoria Fire Stations will also serve as a place for people to stop and warm up. Those locations can be found on the City’s website.

Safety protocols for COVID-19 will be in place at all warming center locations, including masks, for the protection of staff and visitors.