WARNING: Four tornadoes touch down in Central Illinois

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A severe storm has produced multiple tornados in Central Illinois. Here is our live timeline of events.
14:05 – Tornado Tremont, Tazewell County, two brief tornado touchdowns in south Pekin
14:10 – Tazewell, Fulton, Woodford, Dewitt through 9 p.m.
14:15 – Tornado warning no longer in effect.
14:16 – Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 60 mph wind and 1-inch size hail. Could affect Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties, will be in effect until 3:15 p.m.
14:21 – Area around Pekin and south Pekin under possible flash flood threat.
14:25 – Hail reported in Pekin and Morton. Street flooding reported in Pekin.
14:28 Numerous power outages in rural Peoria, Pekin and Manito.
14:31 – Flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. in Tazewell County and parts of Peoria County.
14:42 – Hail threat has gone down, now manly a wind threat with winds up to 60 mph in Tazewell.
14:46 – Possible rotation starting south of Deer Creek.
14:51 – Severe thunderstorm warning continued with possibility of tornado according to the National Weather Service
14:56 – Lots of lightning and hail in Deer Creek.
15:01 – Servere thunderstorm warning to continue until 3:15 p.m.
15:02 – More storms moving east toward central Illinois at 30 mph.
15:04 Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Fulton, Mason, and Skylar counties will have a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
15:06 – Severe thunderstorm warning for northern McLean County.
15:08 – Hail south of Eureka.
15:09 – Major flooding in Germantown Hills and Pekin.
15:12 – Tornado watch extending into Livingston County. Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 4 p.m. for Woodford and McLean counties.
15:22 – El Paso received a twisting storm alert.
15:27 – Non-severe storms have arrived in Fulton County.
15:29 – New severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston County.
15:57 – Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended until 4:30 p.m. for northern McLean and Livingston Counties
15:59 – Those in Gridley encourage to shelter due to storm rotation.
16:04 – Potential of a tornado near Gridley. There is rotation, but it has not developed yet.
16:09 – A tornado warning was issued for McLean County.
16:14 – 3rd tornado touches down in Gridley.
16:16 – Those living in Chenoa are encouraged to seek shelter immediately as Tornado approaches.
16:17 – Tornado Warning until 4:45.
16:26 – Flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m. for Woodford County.
16:27 – Fairbury residents are encouraged to seek shelter from approaching tornado.
16:34 – Hail between Pontiac and Chenoa.
16:36 – Threat for Fairbury (4:39 p.m.), Forrest (4:46 p.m.), and Chatsworth (5:03 p.m.), but storm is showing signs of weakening.
16:41 – Rotation currently above Fairbury moving east at 30 mph.
16:51 – Potentially damaging winds heading towards Green Valley.
16:52 – Tornado warning now between Fairbury and Forrest.
16:53 – More storms moving into Tazewell County.
16:56 – Tornado warning expires for Fairbury.
16:58 – Weather service say Peoria International airport is reporting over 2 inches of rain.
17:00 – Rotation is now over Forrest. Visibility will be low due to rain.
17:01 – Eastern Livingston County has a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m.
17:05 – Rotation expected to Arrive in Chatsworth at 5:09 p.m.
17:10 – Reports say there were 4 Tornados in central Illinois so far.
17:13 – Hail size increased to golf ball sized in eastern Livingston county.
17:17 – Tornado beginning to move out of Livingston county.
17:18 – Flash flood warning in Peoria and Tazewell County until 10:30 p.m.
17:21 – Storms now approaching Bloomington Normal.
17:26 – Current estimated rainfall amounts at 2.9 inches in Pekin. 2.8 inches in Peoria. More rain on the way.
17:27 – Tornado warning has expired for Livingston county.
17:35 – Storms expected to hit Bloomington at about 5:58 p.m.
