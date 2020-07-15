WARNING: Four tornadoes touch down in Central Illinois

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A severe storm has produced multiple tornados in Central Illinois. Here is our live timeline of events.

14:05 – Tornado Tremont, Tazewell County, two brief tornado touchdowns in south Pekin

14:10 – Tazewell, Fulton, Woodford, Dewitt through 9 p.m.

14:15 – Tornado warning no longer in effect.

14:16 – Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 60 mph wind and 1-inch size hail. Could affect Tazewell, Woodford and McLean counties, will be in effect until 3:15 p.m.

14:21 – Area around Pekin and south Pekin under possible flash flood threat.

14:25 – Hail reported in Pekin and Morton. Street flooding reported in Pekin.

14:28 Numerous power outages in rural Peoria, Pekin and Manito.

14:31 – Flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. in Tazewell County and parts of Peoria County.

14:42 – Hail threat has gone down, now manly a wind threat with winds up to 60 mph in Tazewell.

14:46 – Possible rotation starting south of Deer Creek.

14:51 – Severe thunderstorm warning continued with possibility of tornado according to the National Weather Service

14:56 – Lots of lightning and hail in Deer Creek.

15:01 – Servere thunderstorm warning to continue until 3:15 p.m.

15:02 – More storms moving east toward central Illinois at 30 mph.

15:04 Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Fulton, Mason, and Skylar counties will have a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

15:06 – Severe thunderstorm warning for northern McLean County.

15:08 – Hail south of Eureka.

15:09 – Major flooding in Germantown Hills and Pekin.

15:12 – Tornado watch extending into Livingston County. Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 4 p.m. for Woodford and McLean counties.

15:22 – El Paso received a twisting storm alert.

15:27 – Non-severe storms have arrived in Fulton County.

15:29 – New severe thunderstorm warning for Livingston County.

15:57 – Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended until 4:30 p.m. for northern McLean and Livingston Counties

15:59 – Those in Gridley encourage to shelter due to storm rotation.

16:04 – Potential of a tornado near Gridley. There is rotation, but it has not developed yet.

16:09 – A tornado warning was issued for McLean County.

16:14 – 3rd tornado touches down in Gridley.

16:16 – Those living in Chenoa are encouraged to seek shelter immediately as Tornado approaches.

16:17 – Tornado Warning until 4:45.

16:26 – Flash flood warning until 8:00 p.m. for Woodford County.

16:27 – Fairbury residents are encouraged to seek shelter from approaching tornado.

16:34 – Hail between Pontiac and Chenoa.

16:36 – Threat for Fairbury (4:39 p.m.), Forrest (4:46 p.m.), and Chatsworth (5:03 p.m.), but storm is showing signs of weakening.

16:41 – Rotation currently above Fairbury moving east at 30 mph.

16:51 – Potentially damaging winds heading towards Green Valley.

16:52 – Tornado warning now between Fairbury and Forrest.

16:53 – More storms moving into Tazewell County.

16:56 – Tornado warning expires for Fairbury.

16:58 – Weather service say Peoria International airport is reporting over 2 inches of rain.

17:00 – Rotation is now over Forrest. Visibility will be low due to rain.

17:01 – Eastern Livingston County has a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m.

17:05 – Rotation expected to Arrive in Chatsworth at 5:09 p.m.

17:10 – Reports say there were 4 Tornados in central Illinois so far.

17:13 – Hail size increased to golf ball sized in eastern Livingston county.

17:17 – Tornado beginning to move out of Livingston county.

17:18 – Flash flood warning in Peoria and Tazewell County until 10:30 p.m.

17:21 – Storms now approaching Bloomington Normal.

17:26 – Current estimated rainfall amounts at 2.9 inches in Pekin. 2.8 inches in Peoria. More rain on the way.

17:27 – Tornado warning has expired for Livingston county.

17:35 – Storms expected to hit Bloomington at about 5:58 p.m.

