Warrant issued at $1 million for accused New Year’s Day killer in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man police say committed a double murder on New Year’s Day 2022 has been indicted on multiple charges.

Robert A. White is accused of the murder of Daniela Jackson in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street and the murder of Bridget Ross in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder related to each woman’s death.

A grand jury has indicted him on four total counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

A warrant of $1 million has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.