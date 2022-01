PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $100,000 bond is tied to a warrant for James Jackson Jr., who is accused of aggravated battery.

In an indictment handed down Tuesday, it was listed Jackson caused, “great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement” to a child under 13 by using his hands on Dec. 11, 2020.

According to court documents, the child was born in October 2020.