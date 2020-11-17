Washington alderman Lilija Stevens joins mayoral race

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington alderman is looking to become the city’s first new mayor in nearly 20 years.

Lilija Stevens has been an alderman for Ward 1 since 2019 after the city’s first nonpartisan election. She announced Monday morning, via Facebook, that she’s entering the April 2021 mayoral race. She said this was a decision she didn’t expect to make.

“Originally, I had no intentions of running for mayor but it became increasingly clear that through my experiences with a nonpartisan referendum and being sworn in as an alderman in 2019, that the most effective way to change the process of how city hall works in regards to the responsiveness to the community and alderman, is to run for mayor,” Stevens said.

She’ll be running against the city’s current mayor Gary Manier who has held the position since 2001 and recently announced he’s seeking re-election. Stevens wrote on her Facebook page that while she may not have as many years under her belt as Manier, she offers a different perspective on the position.

“While I can’t compete with our current mayor’s 20 years of experience, I do have the unique experience of seeing how our local government works from the inside,” Stevens wrote. “What I have learned is that we need to work harder to hear all citizen’s voices and make city government more transparent.”

She also wrote she believes the purpose of local government is “to serve the people which they represent.”

“My record of serving our community began with signing up to be an election judge, then successfully leading the nonpartisan referendum as a community member,” Stevens wrote.

She said her family moved to Washington nearly 30 years ago in 1991 and she’s seen how the community has changed over time. She said it’s time for more change that includes “greater communication within our Council and with our community.”