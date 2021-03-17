Washington Arts Festival returning this summer

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Park District and Arts Festival Committee on Wednesday, March 17, announced that the Washington Arts Festival will be held in-person this year.

The festival will take place in late August at Washington Park. The festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The annual festival is a free, family-friendly two-day exhibit of local and regional juried artists with live music, food, drinks and activities.

“We usually get around 60+ artists in little 10×10 pod booths. If you’re interested in photography or painting or ceramics, you can kind of meander your way through them yourself,” said Matt Suellentrop, Recreation Manager at Washington Park District.

New this year – is a “Chalk Walk Art Display” for children to decorate the sidewalks and show off their creativity.

“We will divide up on the sidewalk probably on the other side of the road, school side, a little sidewalk 4×4 sheet where kids can get a box of chalk and they can draw,” said Suellentrop.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Chalk Walk is on Saturday only.