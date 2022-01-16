Washington can hear the bells at the ‘Eat, Drink & Be Married’ Bridal Expo

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The annual “Eat, Drink & Be Married” Bridal Expo returned to Five Points Washington Sunday.

The event featured several wedding vendors, ranging from travel agencies, bakeries, salons, florists, venues, and wedding planners.

Couples could enjoy appetizer and dessert tastings as well as champagne and wine tastings. Also offered were hair and makeup tutorials.

One bride-to-be from Roanoke, Beckie Hodel, said her fiancée is in the Navy and leaving for deployment soon. She said they are getting married in May before he leaves for eight months.

“We’re kind of rushing, a little stressful, but this is why this is nice to have this venue,” she said

Hodel said her whole family lives in Central Illinois, so she liked seeing all the local vendors and venues to help her plan her wedding.

“To try cakes, look at the different dresses, and see the different kind of things available in this area, super helpful, because you can look online, but it’s not as interactive,” she said.